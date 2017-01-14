Protest at Paramus mall pushes for $1...

Protest at Paramus mall pushes for $15 minimum wage Activists staged a rally at the entrance to Westfield Garden State Plaza in support of the $15 minimum wage Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ixoSQi The protesters stood in snow and freezing temperatures for over an hour to raise awareness of the fight for a $15 minimum wage in New Jersey. Kevin Ha of Norwood was one of the activists rallying on Saturday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

