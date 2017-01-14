Protest at Paramus mall pushes for $15 minimum wage Activists staged a rally at the entrance to Westfield Garden State Plaza in support of the $15 minimum wage Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ixoSQi The protesters stood in snow and freezing temperatures for over an hour to raise awareness of the fight for a $15 minimum wage in New Jersey. Kevin Ha of Norwood was one of the activists rallying on Saturday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.