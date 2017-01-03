Program aims to bring specialized car...

Program aims to bring specialized care to more patients

Physicians and other medical experts in New Jersey are teaming up to bring more specialized care to people living in rural areas, on Medicaid and who lack comprehensive health insurance coverage. Robert Wood Johnson Partners launched the New Jersey Project ECHO Academic Medical Center Hub in fall 2016 with three remote-access "tele-mentoring" clinics.

