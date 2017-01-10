Police increase patrols at N.J. mosque after Canada shooting
Imam, Hamad Ahmad Chebli, spiritual leader of the Islamic Society of Central Jersey seen here during services at an earlier time. SOUTH BRUNSWICK -- The fatal shooting at a mosque in Canada has prompted an increased police presence outside of one the largest local places of worship for Muslims in New Jersey.
