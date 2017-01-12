Piscopo's no-joke pension plan: No income tax for teachers, cops, firefighters. Really.
TRENTON -- Edging closer to a run for governor, comedian Joe Piscopo says he has a plan to reform New Jersey's ailing pensions system that would eliminate state income taxes for public school teachers, state troopers, municipal cops and firefighters in exchange for their paying more for their health benefits. "I don't want to forget the working man," Piscopo told NJ Advance Media.
