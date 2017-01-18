Photo Flash: Sneak Peek - LIFE & DEATH Explored at American Theatre of Actors
Director Laurie Rae Waugh walks us through two engaging tales about bringing ordinary people face-to-face with death ... concept and reality: THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY offers the story of two down-on-their-luck crooks and the "retirement" caper that goes catastrophic. Featured in the cast are Anthony Gallo, Eugene Kopman, and Nicole Schalmo ; and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX brings us on a hunting trip with a sensitive animal lover, starring Ken Coughlin, Amy Losi, Adam Pine, Nicole Arcieri, Harrison Benjamin JAMES CRAFFORD's THE DEAD OLD LADY FROM NEW JERSEY and THE KILLING OF THE SNOW FOX - will run February 1 - 12, 2017 at American Theater of Actors, 314 W 54th St, NYC.
