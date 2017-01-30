Paul Auster's Novel of Chance
According to a currently popular line of philosophy, a self is merely the sum of all the stories we tell about a particular human body. It's an idea that resonates through the work of the writer Paul Auster, in whose fiction both selves and stories are precarious constructions, fascinating but unstable, more illusion than reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Sat
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Sat
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC