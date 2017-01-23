Off-duty cop catches burglar wanted in 5 N.J. counties, police say
CRANFORD -- The keen eyes of an off-duty detective have led to the arrest of a man wanted for burglaries in five New Jersey counties, including in the town of Cranford, according to police. Cranford Police said an off-duty detective saw a suspicious person exiting a Locust Drive home with what later was determined to be proceeds from a burglary.
