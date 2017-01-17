Obama commutes sentences of 3 New Jersey men in drug cases
All three were serving more than 20 years for drug distribution offenses. The White House announced Tuesday that their sentences will be commuted to expire May 17. Timothy Barker, of Pleasantville, was sentenced in 2002 to 30 years for selling, distributing, possessing and dispensing drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
