Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 9 from New Jersey
One of them is Douglas Kennedy of Hillside, who was sentenced to 15 years in 2008 but later had his sentence amended to 40 years. James Tranmer of Hackensack was sentenced in 1994 to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute.
