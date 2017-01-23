Nor'easter hits South Jersey shore to...

Nor'easter hits South Jersey shore towns but beaches survive

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

As a powerful nor'easter finally began to move away from the New Jersey Shore, municipal officials in the state's four coastal counties began making preliminary assessments of damage and beach erosion on Tuesday with the northern communities apparently bearing the brunt of the storm.. In Atlantic and Cape May counties, problems were mostly limited to downed power lines and the accompanying outages and coastal flooding during three successive high tides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ... 19 hr Lee King Crotch 1
News 91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina... Jan 21 Mothra 14
News Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean... Jan 21 Advents 1
corey racist booker Jan 15 kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC