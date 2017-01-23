Nor'easter hits South Jersey shore towns but beaches survive
As a powerful nor'easter finally began to move away from the New Jersey Shore, municipal officials in the state's four coastal counties began making preliminary assessments of damage and beach erosion on Tuesday with the northern communities apparently bearing the brunt of the storm.. In Atlantic and Cape May counties, problems were mostly limited to downed power lines and the accompanying outages and coastal flooding during three successive high tides.
