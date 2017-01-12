NJ's Ciattarelli to 'Scale Back' Gubernatorial Campaign During Cancer Treatment

Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli announcing Thursday that he will be "scaling back" but not suspending his gubernatorial campaign while he undergoes radiation treatment for oropharyngeal cancer. TRENTON - One of the leading contenders on the Republican side of New Jersey's 2017 gubernatorial election will be "scaling back" his campaign as he undergoes radiation treatment for cancer affecting his throat and tonsils.

