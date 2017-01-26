NJDOT Launches Annual Statewide Pothole Repair Campaign
New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Richard T. Hammer Jan. 27 announced the beginning of the annual statewide campaign to repair potholes across New Jersey. This winter's unusual weather pattern of temperatures constantly fluctuating above and below freezing, along with frequent rainfall, is causing a large number of potholes on state highways, which pose a risk for motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|9 hr
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC