NJ weekend weather: Temporary tempera...

NJ weekend weather: Temporary temperature tumble and chance of snow

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey will return to more typical mid-January weather, as colder air flows in Friday and a chance for snow and wintry mix develops Saturday. I am flabbergasted that a few spots in the Garden State reached an impressive 70 degrees on Friday! Record high temperatures were smashed at Newark and Atlantic City .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Thu kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC