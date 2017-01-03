NJ urges homeowners to test for this ...

NJ urges homeowners to test for this deadly radioactive gas

15 hrs ago

New Jersey's Health Department is focusing the spotlight on a silent killer that may be lurking right in your home without your knowledge: radon. The month of January has been designated as "Radon Action Month" in New Jersey as part of an effort to urge residents to have their dwellings tested for this odorless, colorless, tasteless radioactive gas that seeps through foundation cracks.

