NJ Transit launches new bus service to Philly's major train hub
Trains will no longer be the only public transportation option for New Jersey residents headed to the area of Philadelphia around 30th Street Station. Limited rush hour bus service will begin this morning and include one new route and two existing routes, NJ Transit announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC