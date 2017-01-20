New
Rainbow Pediatrics was recently honored with the Barbara Giudici Award by the New Jersey Vaccines for Children Program for its tireless efforts to vaccinate children throughout New Jersey. The Barbara Giudici Award is the highest honor given by the New Jersey VFC.
