New Jerseyans dealing with brutal cold after major snowstorm

New Jerseyans are dealing with brutally cold temperatures as they clean up after a storm system that dropped several inches of snow across the state. High temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid-20s on Sunday for most areas.

