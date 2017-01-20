New Jersey Symphony Presents Rachmaninoff's Second Piano...

Acclaimed Music Director Xian Zhang and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra present Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto and Elgar's Enigma Variations , February 23-26 in Englewood, Newark, Red Bank and Morristown. Pianist Kirill Gerstein-hailed as "alarmingly gifted" by Classical Review -returns to perform the Rachmaninoff concerto, one of the most enduring works in the canon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.