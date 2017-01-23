New Jersey set to hand over millions ...

New Jersey set to hand over millions in tobacco cash

12 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

TRENTON, N.J. >> Gov. Chris Christie has dedicated his final year in office to addressing the opioid epidemic, but the state's failure to spend on smoking cessation efforts when thousands of people still die annually from tobacco-related illnesses has drawn derision from advocates and public health officials. Instead of spending millions from a landmark 1998 settlement with the tobacco industry on smoking cessation efforts, New Jersey this year will begin repaying hundreds of millions of dollars to bondholders after converting the settlement money into $90 million to fill a budget hole in 2014.

