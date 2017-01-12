New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman...

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman won't attend Trump inauguration

A New Jersey congresswoman says that she will not attend inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump this weekend, but will hold an interfaith prayer vigil Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman appears in an undated photo. She says she won't attend the Trump inauguration, but will hold an interfaith prayer service instead.

