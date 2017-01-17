New Jersey inaugural gala replaces Sp...

New Jersey inaugural gala replaces Springsteen cover band

17 hrs ago

A New Jersey group will have music after a Bruce Springsteen cover band canceled its performance at a gala celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration. The New Jersey State Society has signed the greater Baltimore-area Whitehouse Effect to play at Thursday night's event in Washington.

