New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2016 Induction Ceremony Set for May 7, 2017
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 17, 2017 -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame announces the 15 newest inductees to be honored at this year's Induction Ceremony on May 7, 2017, at the historic Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The distinguished Class of 2016 currently includes: PERFORMING ARTS: Singer, composer, actress, entertainer, and publisher Connie Francis, actress and TV personality Kelly Ripa , actor Ray Liotta, pop-rock musician Tommy James, and rapper Wyclef Jean of The Fugees .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC