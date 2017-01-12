New Jersey Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Recognizes Member Accomplishments ...

At their annual awards gala, the New Jersey chapter of the American Institute of Architects honored four individuals and one firm who demonstrated distinguished service and commitment to advancing the standards of the architecture profession and the goals of the organization. Presented during this year's annual awards gala, which was held at the Sheraton in Mahwah, AIA-NJ Service Awards honor the work of the state's most talented and forward-thinking architects and architectural firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.