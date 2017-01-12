New Jersey Chapter of the American Institute of Architects Recognizes Member Accomplishments ...
At their annual awards gala, the New Jersey chapter of the American Institute of Architects honored four individuals and one firm who demonstrated distinguished service and commitment to advancing the standards of the architecture profession and the goals of the organization. Presented during this year's annual awards gala, which was held at the Sheraton in Mahwah, AIA-NJ Service Awards honor the work of the state's most talented and forward-thinking architects and architectural firms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|16 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC