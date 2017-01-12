New Jersey Builder Elected to Leadership of NAHB

Dean Mon, a New Jersey-based builder and developer with more than 30 years of experience in the home building industry, was elected as the 2017 third vice chairman of the National Association of Home Builders during the association's International Builders' Show in Orlando, Fla. Mon is president of the D.R. Mon Group, Inc., which specializes in the development and construction of classic urban living projects throughout New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Building News.