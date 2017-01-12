New Jersey Audubon Tracks Endangered ...

New Jersey Audubon Tracks Endangered Jersey Shorebirds from South American to the Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

For David Mizrahi, Vice President of Research and Monitoring for New Jersey Audubon, the job comes with tropical heat, huge mosquitos and plenty of deep mud. Because, for an ornithologist working on migratory shorebirds, the places to find wintering Jersey shorebirds are in northern South America, in regions of French Guiana, Suriname and the northeastern coastline of Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker 18 hr kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC