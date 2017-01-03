New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera to Launch 2017 With Open House
The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera , the house opera company of the Bergen Performing Arts Center , will hold its annual winter Open House on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The annual event will be held at 44 Armory Street in Englewood, New Jersey at 2:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the Open House will be held the following week on Saturday, January 21 at the same time and location.
