New Jersey Assembly GOP leader opts not to run for governor

10 hrs ago

Bramnick, who was weighing whether to jump into the race to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, said he would instead focus on re-election and picking up seats in the Assembly. The Westfield Republican says he is not making an endorsement in the primary contest now.

Chicago, IL

