N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in water use54 minutes | Environment

N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in water use As the drought lingers into winter, the spring and summer watering season has utility officials sweating. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hK357A Richard Calbi, director of operations at Ridgewood Water, which last summer restricted outdoor watering to twice a week in response to the state's drought and a spike in water use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.