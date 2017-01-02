N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in...

N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in water use54 minutes | Environment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

N.J. utilities look to curb spikes in water use As the drought lingers into winter, the spring and summer watering season has utility officials sweating. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hK357A Richard Calbi, director of operations at Ridgewood Water, which last summer restricted outdoor watering to twice a week in response to the state's drought and a spike in water use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... 13 hr truth 2
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC