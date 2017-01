N.J. Supreme Court urges more lenient sentences for youths9 minutes | New Jersey

A ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court could cut down dozens of lengthy prison sentences for juveniles convicted of violent crimes, and it discourages the use of such punishments in the future. N.J. Supreme Court urges more lenient sentences for youths A ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court could cut down dozens of lengthy prison sentences for juveniles convicted of violent crimes, and it discourages the use of such punishments in the future.

