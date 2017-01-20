N.J. rethinks bail - who gets out, who stays jailed
As of Sunday, suspects arrested in New Jersey will no longer face the prospect of being stuck in jail solely because they can't make bail. But some accused offenders will no longer have any chance of being released before trial, under sweeping changes now in place throughout the state.
