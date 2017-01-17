N.J. on the hook for thousands more affordable housing units, Supreme Court says
TRENTON -- New Jersey has to build thousands more units for its low-income residents to make up for the 16 years that the state didn't address those needs, the state Supreme Court said Wednesday. In a ruling addressing New Jersey's long-stalled regulations governing affordable housing, the state's highest court said towns must take into consideration the need for housing that existed within their borders between 1999 and 2015 - the so-called gap period when the Council on Affordable Housing failed to adopt new rules.
