N.J. nurse fired after accusing hospital of mishandling MRSA outbreak, suit says

NEW BRUNSWICK -- A South Jersey nurse is suing a Camden hospital claiming she was fired after one month on the job as retribution for reporting the alleged mishandling of a staph infection outbreak in an infant intensive care unit. The wrongful termination lawsuit, filed on Dec. 16 by Catherine Tanksley-Bowe, a nurse with a Ph.D., claims Cooper University Hospital in Camden failed to follow state guidelines to prevent the infection from spreading after the outbreak began in late July.

