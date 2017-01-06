Morning commute messy; more snow expected Saturday Remnants from a storm expected to hit further south in the mid-Atlantic could bring snow to New Jersey. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2jaY0D3 New Jerseyans can expect a messy commute from snow that was expected to fall last night , but should also brace for more on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.