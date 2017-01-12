Modern Day Fable the Gravedigger's Lullaby to Premiere at Tact
TACT has announced that the 2016 - '17 season will continue with the World Premiere of The Gravedigger's Lullaby, a play that arrives on the Mainstage by way of the company's 2015 newTACTics New Play Festival where it was workshopped and developed. The Gravedigger's Lullaby will begin performances at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row on Tuesday February 28th and open on Sunday March 12th for a strictly limited run through Saturday April 1st.
