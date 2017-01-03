Manufacturers Have More Responsibilit...

Manufacturers Have More Responsibility for Managing E-Waste Under New Jersey Law

Read more: Environmental Leader

New Jersey has a new law to require manufactures to recycle more of their electronics - an endeavor that had previously stalled because it had failed to keep up with all the new products that made such an effort difficult. The bill, signed yesterday, tells electronic makers that they must bear the cost and the responsibility of recycling electronic waste.

