Man struck by 50-pound dumbbell while driving on New Jersey Turnpike dies
A 75-year-old Mercer County man who was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month has died, according The man struck by a dumbbell while driving on New Jersey Turnpike has died, according to the state police. Jack DeCarlo was struck by the 5-pound weight on Jan. 9. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - A 75-year-old Mercer County man who was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month has died, according to the state police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Tue
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC