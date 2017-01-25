Man struck by 50-pound dumbbell while driving on New Jersey Turnpike dies

A 75-year-old Mercer County man who was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month has died, according The man struck by a dumbbell while driving on New Jersey Turnpike has died, according to the state police. Jack DeCarlo was struck by the 5-pound weight on Jan. 9. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - A 75-year-old Mercer County man who was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month has died, according to the state police.

