Man struck by 50-pound dumbbell on Ne...

Man struck by 50-pound dumbbell on New Jersey Turnpike remains in critical condition

10 hrs ago

A Mercer County man whose SUV was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County remains in critical The man struck by a 50-pound dumbbell on the New Jersey Turnpike remains in critical condition. New Jersey State Police are investigating.

