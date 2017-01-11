Man struck by 50-pound dumbbell on New Jersey Turnpike remains in critical condition
A Mercer County man whose SUV was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County remains in critical The man struck by a 50-pound dumbbell on the New Jersey Turnpike remains in critical condition. New Jersey State Police are investigating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|3 hr
|Cheeks4100
|3
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Dog lover
|6
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC