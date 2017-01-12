Man found fatally shot inside car tha...

Man found fatally shot inside car that crashed into trees

14 hrs ago

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a car that had crashed into trees in New Jersey. Police were called to the scene in Bridgeton on Sunday morning and discovered the 53-year-old Vineland man had been shot.

