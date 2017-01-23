Jobs versus the environment square off in pipeline vote
In this Dec. 11, 2013, file photo, the sun shines through snow-covered pine trees in the New Jersey Pinelands in Manchester, N.J. A hotly contested plan to run a natural gas pipeline through New Jersey's federally protected Pinelands preserve is getting a do-over. A public hearing on the proposal by South Jersey Gas to build the pipeline will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Pemberton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|25 min
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC