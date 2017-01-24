Jersey arts groups brace for Trump fight over NEA

Jersey arts groups brace for Trump fight over the NEA Could the National Endowment for the Arts be eliminated in a Trump budget? Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2kozUJC Hundreds of thousands of protesters march at the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. Organizers saying they want to greet Donald Trump's presidency by making a statement that women's right's are human rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.