It's usually illegal to warm up your car in your NJ driveway

But the New Jersey Department of Transportation has strict rules limiting idling time for vehicles to just three minutes - with only a few exceptions. According to regulations last updated in 2012 , a New Jersey driver can idle a vehicle for up to 15 minutes "when the vehicle has been stopped for three or more hours and ONLY if temperature is 25 degrees ."

