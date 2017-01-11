It's raining, it's snowing but Jersey's drought continues

Many parts of New Jersey got some snow overnight and we have had multiple rain events over the past few weeks, but reservoir levels are still below normal, and 14 counties are still under a drought warning while four others remain under a drought watch. According to Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, reservoir levels are rising a little in some parts of the state but serious concerns remain.

