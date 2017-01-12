Is N.J.'s 'weakling' D.C. delegation ...

Is N.J.'s 'weakling' D.C. delegation bulking up in Trump era? | The Auditor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Can New Jersey soon be losing its status as a 98-pound weakling when it comes to wielding power in Washington? Last summer an analysis of New Jersey's 14-member congressional delegation -- its two senators and 12 representatives -- by NJ Advance Media found it ranked 23rd in clout and 39th in power per lawmaker. That was in spite of having the nation's 11th largest contingent in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker Sun kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC