Is N.J.'s 'weakling' D.C. delegation bulking up in Trump era? | The Auditor
Can New Jersey soon be losing its status as a 98-pound weakling when it comes to wielding power in Washington? Last summer an analysis of New Jersey's 14-member congressional delegation -- its two senators and 12 representatives -- by NJ Advance Media found it ranked 23rd in clout and 39th in power per lawmaker. That was in spite of having the nation's 11th largest contingent in Washington.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey racist booker
|Sun
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
