In His Final Year, New Jersey Governor Christie Aims to Tackle Drug Crisis

Republican Governor Chris Christie said that he will focus in his final year in office on New Jersey's drug epidemic, promising to limit the supply of opioid drugs doctors can initially prescribe and seeking legislation to require insurers to pay for at least six months of drug treatment. Christie turned the majority of his seventh state of the state address, usually a speech about the governor's various priorities, into an impassioned plan to tackle a drug crisis that is claiming hundreds of lives a year.

