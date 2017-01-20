HVS Market Pulse: Northern New Jersey...

HVS Market Pulse: Northern New Jersey's "Pharm" Country

Somerset County, which dates back to its agricultural roots in 1688 and is now one of the world's foremost pharmaceutical industry centers, still maintains its historical rustic presence. The county, however, along with those of Middlesex and Morris in northern New Jersey, is undergoing a surge in office space and mixed-use development, and this is producing a new wealth of hotel demand for the area.

