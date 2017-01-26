Hundreds expected at immigration ban ...

Hundreds expected at immigration ban protest

Over a dozen New Jersey organizations will join together on Sunday to rally against President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from some Muslim countries from entering the United States. Make The Road New Jersey, an Elizabeth-based immigrant rights and advocate group expects hundreds at Sunday's event at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Elizabeth Detention Center on Evans Avenue.

