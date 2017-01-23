How windy is it in New Jersey? It's so windy that
How windy is it in New Jersey? With the nor'easter coming through the Garden State, here's what I'm thinking: a So windy that you can fart outside and not feel embarrassed. a So windy that property taxes and the pension fund are no longer the only things that blow in New Jersey.
