How snow will impact Friday morning commute, county by county
Conditions will vary from region to region during the morning commute on Friday, but road crews say they are prepared for whatever snow falls. Road crews say they are ready for what could be the first plowable snowfall this winter in some parts of New Jersey, but Mother Nature could be working against them, keeping temperatures below the freezing mark and increasing the risk of slippery roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC