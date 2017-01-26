How Christie wants to force doctors to limit opioid painkiller prescriptions

TRENTON -- With the heroin and opioid drug epidemic continuing to claim lives across New Jersey, state lawmakers Monday are poised to dictate how some physicians ought to be using their prescription pad. Doctors who treat people suffering from acute pain - the kind that may be caused by surgery, a root canal or a broken arm - would not allot more than five days of opioid painkillers in the initial prescription, under the bill Gov. Chris Christie requested in his Jan. 11 State of the State address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.