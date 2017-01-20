Here's how 8 N.J. laws taking effect Jan. 1 might affect you

TRENTON -- New tax breaks, a slight bump in the minimum wage and an opportunity for adopted people to obtain their original birth certificates await New Jerseyans as a plethora of high-impact laws take effect in 2017. News of the tax cuts was likely overshadowed by the 23-cent per-gallon rise in the gasoline tax that took effect on Nov. 1 to replenish a depleted Transportation Trust Fund for sorely needed transportation projects.

